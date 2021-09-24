Advertisement

Evening rain with occasional heavy downpours and isolated t-storms possible

Rainfall amounts quarter to half-inch and higher in areas of t-storms -- showers dissipating east Saturday a.m.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
A cold frontal system has developed over the Western Great Lakes, bringing widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the Upper Peninsula Friday evening and into Saturday morning.

Off and on lake effect rain showers expected early Saturday then diminishing into Sunday, setting up a drier and warmer airmass next week.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon; cool and breezy with west-northwest winds gusting over 20 mph at times

>Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy and

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 70

Wednesday to Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 70s

