Ebb & flow of autumn showers in the U.P. as we approach the weekend

Showers in the eastern counties end Friday morning, then another round of rain from west-to-east starting in the afternoon.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
A low pressure system from the Canadian Prairies sweeps into the Western U.P. Friday afternoon, bringing widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms into the evening hours.

Off and on lake effect rain showers expected early Saturday then diminishing into Sunday, setting up a drier and warmer airmass next week.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain beginning west in the afternoon then east into the evening; isolated thunderstorms possible especially south and east; mild with west breezes over 20 mph at times

>Highs: 60s to Lower 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect rain showers especially early; cooler

>Highs: 60

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of lake effect rain showers early and mild

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: 70

Wednesday & Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 70

