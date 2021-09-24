Advertisement

DNR warns of frequent wildlife movement during fall

Moose will be moving around more frequently during the fall, according to the DNR.
By Mary Leaf
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As Fall settles into the U.P., the DNR says certain species of wildlife will be on the move more often.

Deer, bear, and moose are among the many animals crossing roadways and hiking trails.

John Pepin with the Michigan DNR says if you are hiking and come across these animals, observe them from a distance. He says to keep trees or other objects in between you and a wild animal if possible.

And with the days getting shorter, Pepin warns to be extra vigilant when driving at night or dusk.

Though moose are the largest of U.P. wildlife, he says they can be the hardest to spot.

“Moose is one of the ones that are kind of a problem with driving after night,” explains Pepin. “Because when you shine headlights on a moose, their eyes don’t reflect back like deer do. So their harder to see sometimes.”

Pepin says if you pull your car over to view wildlife from the road, make sure you pull completely off the highway.

