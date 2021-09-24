Advertisement

Delta bans 1,600 people from flying

By CNN
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Delta has banned more than 1,600 unruly passengers since the pandemic started and now wants all airlines to share their lists for a national no-fly list.

Delta’s announcement echoes a similar plea from airline workers unions this week.

The Association of Flight Attendants called on both regulators and airlines to coordinate their lists of unruly passengers during a congressional hearing.

The Federal Aviation Administration has fielded complaints against almost 4,400 passengers this year alone.

Such complaints have risen dramatically since the start of the pandemic and often stem from a federal requirement to wear masks imposed by the Transportation Security Administration.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of Aaron McGeorge, of Marquette Township.
Body of missing Marquette Township man found near Hogback Mountain
(WLUC Image)
A statement to the community from TV6
Police Lights
Update: One woman is dead after crash in Luce County
FdL Officer Joseph Kurer
Memorial funds established for family of officer who died from COVID-19
The bridge traffic backups often reach through the entire town of Hancock. This photo was taken...
Frustration grows over traffic backups in Houghton/Hancock

Latest News

Photo of COVID-19 test provided by Aspirus Health
Appointments needed for COVID-19 testing through Aspirus Health due to high demand
Children learned how to embrace their own identities, and connect it to the theme of...
Paralympian presents to West Iron County Elementary school
DIDHD logo and a face mask.
Dickinson-Iron District Health Department rescinds mask order
Vice President Kamala Harris appeared three times on the ABC talk show — all remotely due to...
Positive COVID tests on ‘The View’ throw Kamala Harris interview into chaos