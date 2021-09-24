Advertisement

Charges urged for Missouri cops who let dog bite Black man

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that...
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that happened Monday in Woodson Terrace, Missouri, but has declined further comment.(Source: Canva, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSON TERRACE, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis-area racial injustice activists are calling for the firing and prosecution of three white police officers after cellphone video showed them allowing a police dog to repeatedly bite a Black man during an arrest.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that happened Monday in Woodson Terrace, Missouri, but has declined further comment.

Police have declined comment except for a Facebook posting.

About 20 racial injustice activists, at a news conference outside police headquarters, vowed to pressure Bell and city leaders to act quickly.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of Aaron McGeorge, of Marquette Township.
Body of missing Marquette Township man found near Hogback Mountain
(WLUC Image)
A statement to the community from TV6
Police Lights
Update: One woman is dead after crash in Luce County
FdL Officer Joseph Kurer
Memorial funds established for family of officer who died from COVID-19
Late Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration signed off on extra shots of the Pfizer...
CDC endorses COVID booster for millions of older Americans

Latest News

Investigators determined that aging equipment belonging to the nation’s largest utility sparked...
Electric company charged in California wildfire last year that killed 4
FILE - This photo from Friday May 9, 2008, shows R. Kelly arriving for the first day of jury...
R. Kelly’s fate now in jury’s hands in sex trafficking trial
Dickinson-Iron District Health Department rescinds mask order
Dickinson-Iron District Health Department rescinds mask order
President Joe Biden touts COVID-19 booster shots as health experts debate about access.
Biden urges Americans to get booster shots
Swick donates bottled water to Marquette County Schools’ concession stands
Swick donates bottled water to Marquette County Schools’ concession stands