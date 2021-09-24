Ammo Day tomorrow at Old Glory Firearms

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Old Glory Firearms says it’s been difficult to find ammo over the past year.

“Sometimes the components are hard to get to make the ammo, but we are finding it and it’s becoming more available. The prices are coming back down, not like they were, but they’re coming down,” said Autumn Conroy, owner of Old Glory Firearms.

This shortage has led a downstate man to look all over to supply Old Glory Firearms with ammo.

“He’s got ammo like crazy. He’s getting it and he’s getting really good prices on it and it’s good. So he’s bringing it up to us for tomorrow so we’re going to sell all of it,” said Conroy

The store will be selling 20,000 rounds of ammo on Saturday – anything you’re looking for.

“Everything. Rifles, handguns, shotguns, you name it he’s probably got it,” said Conroy.

Old Glory Firearms will be offering a 5 percent discount for first responders, law enforcement and military, as long as they have credentials to prove.

Conroy says preordering your ammo is helpful.

“I have a running list of what people want. So, people that are on the list will get their orders taken out right away and then will set them aside. So, when you come in just say yes I pre-ordered, this is my name and I’ll go get your order for you,” said Conroy.

To preorder your ammo, click here or call Old Glory Firearms at (906) 420-8522.

Ammo Day is from ten in the morning until five in the afternoon Saturday at Old Glory Firearms located at 1000 Delta Avenue in Gladstone.

