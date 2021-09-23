Whitmer discusses $53B spending agreement

MACKINAW ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - A $53 billion bi-partisan state budget bill is expected to be signed next week.

The proposal includes $200 million toward bridge repairs and $460 million for a wage increase for direct care workers.

At the Mackinaw policy conference Wednesday, Gov. Whitmer said part of the spending is thanks to her visit across the state. During that time, she talked with people from all walks of life, formulating a well-balanced plan.

“So my commitment to you is simple. I will make a seat at the table and work with anyone who wants to get things done for Michigan’s families,” said Whitmer. “Because the truth is we can’t find common ground if we’re not talking to one another. Our futures are bound together and our problems are our problems.”

Michigan has about $5.7 billion dollars in federal COVID-19 rescue money remaining after budget negotiations.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.