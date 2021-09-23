Upper Peninsula Health Plan hosts blood drive
The blood drive comes after U.P. hospitals are still low on blood.
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -
The Upper Peninsula Health Plan hosted a blood drive today in Marquette.
It took place at Staybridge Suites from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
13 U.P. hospitals rely on this donated blood for patients who urgently need it.
U.P. hospitals have been low on blood due to a shortage over the course of the past year.
The U.P. Blood Center will distribute donated blood to hospitals across the Upper Peninsula.
