Upper Peninsula Health Plan hosts blood drive

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

The Upper Peninsula Health Plan hosted a blood drive today in Marquette.

It took place at Staybridge Suites from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

13 U.P. hospitals rely on this donated blood for patients who urgently need it.

U.P. hospitals have been low on blood due to a shortage over the course of the past year.

The U.P. Blood Center will distribute donated blood to hospitals across the Upper Peninsula.

