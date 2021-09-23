Advertisement

Upper Peninsula Health Plan hosts blood drive

The blood drive comes after U.P. hospitals are still low on blood.
Photo of the UPHP building in Marquette. (WLUC Photo)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

The Upper Peninsula Health Plan hosted a blood drive today in Marquette.

It took place at Staybridge Suites from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

13 U.P. hospitals rely on this donated blood for patients who urgently need it.

U.P. hospitals have been low on blood due to a shortage over the course of the past year.

The U.P. Blood Center will distribute donated blood to hospitals across the Upper Peninsula.

