Advertisement

U.P. company finalist for ‘Coolest Thing Made in Michigan’

The R.W. Fernstrum & Company Building
The R.W. Fernstrum & Company Building(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. business is a finalist for the “Coolest Thing Made in Michigan.” It’s an online contest through the Michigan Manufacturers Association.

Menominee based R.W. Fernstrum & Company is in the top 10. Since 1949 the company has made a marine heat exchangers, they’re latest is called the “GRIDCOOLER Keel Cooler.” They’re manufactured in Menominee but are seen in service in commercial ships all around the world.

“We thought ‘hey lets give this a shot, lets see if we can go someplace with this and we were one of 36 different applicants across the state, we ended up making the top ten so we’re in this final round of voting,” said Fernstrum President, Sean Fernstrum.

The first year for the “Coolest Thing Made in Michigan” people’s choice award was in 2018. Another U.P. company won it that year...Ironwood based Stormy Kromer. You can vote online here, voting ends at midnight Friday, September 24.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of Aaron McGeorge, of Marquette Township.
Search ongoing for missing Marquette Township man near Hogback Mountain
The bridge traffic backups often reach through the entire town of Hancock. This photo was taken...
Frustration grows over traffic backups in Houghton/Hancock
Missing man in Marquette Township, MI
Search continues for missing Marquette Township man near Hogback Mountain
FBI logo and police lights background.
UPDATE: Arrest made in case involving explosive devices left in Sault Ste. Marie, downstate
Stores across the country, including some in the U.P., are going through an ammunition shortage
Marquette County gun shops react to ammunition shortage

Latest News

The proceeds go to making improvements to the shelter, and purchase materials needed to care...
Iron County animal shelter hosts Paws-ta dinner fundraiser
A group of protesters in Negaunee Township
Protests in Negaunee Township as mask mandate takes effect for some Marquette County students
Body of missing Marquette Township man found near Hogback Mountain
Body of missing Marquette Township man found near Hogback Mountain
Devices using 3G will not be able to make calls, even for emergencies.
Devices using 3G in 2022 will not be able to dial 911