U.P. company finalist for ‘Coolest Thing Made in Michigan’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. business is a finalist for the “Coolest Thing Made in Michigan.” It’s an online contest through the Michigan Manufacturers Association.

Menominee based R.W. Fernstrum & Company is in the top 10. Since 1949 the company has made a marine heat exchangers, they’re latest is called the “GRIDCOOLER Keel Cooler.” They’re manufactured in Menominee but are seen in service in commercial ships all around the world.

“We thought ‘hey lets give this a shot, lets see if we can go someplace with this and we were one of 36 different applicants across the state, we ended up making the top ten so we’re in this final round of voting,” said Fernstrum President, Sean Fernstrum.

The first year for the “Coolest Thing Made in Michigan” people’s choice award was in 2018. Another U.P. company won it that year...Ironwood based Stormy Kromer. You can vote online here, voting ends at midnight Friday, September 24.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.