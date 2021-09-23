NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The following is a statement to the community from TV6 General Manager Rick Rhoades:

“WLUC is proud of our staff who work tirelessly every day to serve the people of the U.P. and is deeply committed to creating and maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace. While we do not discuss specific employee matters, WLUC takes all employees’ concerns seriously, and we thoroughly investigate whenever a concern is raised.

“The Upper Peninsula is Someplace Special, and WLUC values the partnerships we’ve built in and around all communities of Upper Michigan for over 65 years. We look forward to continuing to serve the U.P. at the highest level possible and expanding and building on all of our partnerships.”

