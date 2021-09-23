Showers return for the end of the week
An area of low pressure will travel just east of the U.P. today. It will bring showers to the eastern counties this afternoon and evening. Then, a separate front will move in tomorrow. A line of showers will accompany it, starting in the afternoon through early Saturday morning. Temperatures will reach back well into the 60s this weekend.
Today: Partly cloudy, showers east
>Highs: Low 60s west, 50s east
Friday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon rain
>Highs: Mainly 60s, low 70s in the central
Saturday: Lingering light showers
>Highs: Mid 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Low to mid 60s
Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Cont. 60s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer
>Highs: Around 70°
