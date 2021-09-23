Advertisement

Showers return for the end of the week

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
An area of low pressure will travel just east of the U.P. today. It will bring showers to the eastern counties this afternoon and evening. Then, a separate front will move in tomorrow. A line of showers will accompany it, starting in the afternoon through early Saturday morning. Temperatures will reach back well into the 60s this weekend.

Today: Partly cloudy, showers east

>Highs: Low 60s west, 50s east

Friday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon rain

>Highs: Mainly 60s, low 70s in the central

Saturday: Lingering light showers

>Highs: Mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Cont. 60s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Around 70°

