Section of M-28 in Newberry closed due to crash

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - Eastbound and westbound lanes of M-28 between M-123 (Newberry Ave) and County Rd 403 are currently closed due to a crash.

Michigan Department of Transportation Upper Peninsula tweeted around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday about the closure.

The severity of the crash is unknown at this time.

TV6 and Fox-UP will have more information as it becomes available.

