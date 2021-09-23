Advertisement

Section of M-28 in Newberry closed due to crash

Police Lights
Police Lights(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - Eastbound and westbound lanes of M-28 between M-123 (Newberry Ave) and County Rd 403 are currently closed due to a crash.

Michigan Department of Transportation Upper Peninsula tweeted around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday about the closure.

The severity of the crash is unknown at this time.

TV6 and Fox-UP will have more information as it becomes available.

