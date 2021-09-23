Pumpkins at Hall Farms

ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County farm known for its sunflower field also has a pumpkin patch.

The Atkinson family comes to hall farms for a pumpkin every year.

“The boys love it here. We come here also for the sunflowers. They’re extremely nice people. We don’t know them personally, but we feel like we do,” said Andrew and Nessa Atkinson, visiting Hall Farms. The sunflowers at Hall Farms are past their season and now, two acres are full of pumpkins.

“We kind of have a pick your own patch. We have been doing it for well maybe five or six years now where you come out and you hunt for the treasure of the biggest pumpkin you can find or maybe the littlest, whatever pumpkin talks to you,” said Teressa Hall, owner of Hall Farms.

The Halls have grown pumpkins for 30 years. The couple used to pick them for people but recently decided to let you pick a pumpkin yourself.

“It’s just fun to find a big pumpkin or a little pumpkin or a gourd talk to you and says ‘take me home,’” said Hall.

All pumpkins at the farm are $3.

“It doesn’t matter what size. If you find a great big one, it’s three dollars. A little one is three dollars. It’s just the fun of the hunt,” said Hall.

The Halls begin planting pumpkins late May to avoid freezing and to be ready to pick early fall. “They like hot, they like wet weather. Not super wet but they like it wet,” said Hall. There’s even a small corn maze for the kids made out of leftover sweet corn stalks.

“They love putting their heads through that little wooden cutouts, but they love running through the pumpkins, picking out their own pumpkins,” said Atkinson.

Hall Farms is located along St. Nicholas Road and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 in the morning until seven at night until Halloween or the pumpkins are sold out.

