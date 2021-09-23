Protests in Negaunee Township as mask mandate takes effect for some Marquette County students

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday was the first day of a mask mandate for some Marquette County students. The order was issued by the Marquette County Health Department for Pre-K through 6th grade on Monday and took effect Thursday.

Some residents and parents protested the decision Thursday afternoon near the Health Department building in Negaunee Township. They say it’s about having choices.

“We are not trying to tell anybody else what to do, we just want freedom to choose, we want you to have the freedom of choice, we’re not a part of the rhetoric, anti-mandate does not mean anti-vaccine, it does not mean anti-wearing-a-mask, it’s not anti-science, it’s none of that, we just want a choice,” said Protester Kayla Wikstrom.

Another group of protesters attended the Marquette County Board meeting on this past Tuesday. Commissioners told them to voice their concerns at the Marquette County Health Department meeting next Wednesday.

