NMU Board to hold special meeting on Erickson’s contract

NMU President, Fritz Erickson. (WLUC File Photo)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees has called a special meeting Friday afternoon to discuss University President Fritz Erickson.

According to an agenda published Thursday, the board will consider action on President Erickson’s contract term. No further details have been released, and Erickson has not commented about the meeting.

He was named Northern Michigan University’s 15th president on July 1, 2014. He signed a five-year contract in 2018.

The special meeting is happening four days before union professors hold a contract ratification vote after lengthy negotiations.

The board meeting is scheduled to be held remotely at 3:00 p.m. ET Friday. It will be livestreamed here: https://bit.ly/nmuavstreaming

