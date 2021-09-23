Advertisement

Netflix to debut ‘Tiger King 2′

Netflix announced "Tiger King" is returning, saying on Twitter that "season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness as season 1."(Twitter, @Netflix via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(CNN) - “Tiger King” is returning to Netflix.

The streaming service announced Thursday it is working on “Tiger King 2.”

The second season of the docuseries has already been shot and is slated for release some time this year.

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” told the story of “Joe Exotic,” who kept big cats in Oklahoma, and his murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, the owner of a rival facility.

The docuseries created a lot of buzz for Netflix and made some of the people involved overnight celebrities.

Joe Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison in January 2020.

In July, a federal appeals court ruled he should get a shorter prison sentence.

An apparent photo of Joe Exotic is shown behind the show title on Twitter, but Netflix has not shared which characters will make appearances in season 2.

