Michigan State Police highlighting labs for Forensic Science Recognition Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police highlighting the work of some of their behind the scenes staff for Forensic Science Recognition Week. The Michigan State Police has a full forensics lab in the Eighth District Headquarters in Marquette.

The lab can process DNA, fingerprints, identify various drugs and perform other testing for forensic scenes. Those who work in the labs want to use this week as a reminder to the public about the service they provide to police agencies across the state.

“Forensic science is an expensive and specialized service that not all agencies have access to and at the State Police, we’ve opened it up to all departments within our state to be able to submit evidence and receive timely testing,’ said MSP Laboratory Manager, Zachary Blaksmith.

The MSP have a total of seven forensics labs in the state. The department was also recently recognized for adopting strict nationally recognized forensic standards.

