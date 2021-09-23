Iron County animal shelter hosts Paws-ta dinner fundraiser

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Northwoods Animal Shelter is the only shelter in Iron County, and it’s at full capacity.

“Currently we have about 40 cats and we have 15 dogs, which means we are at full-shelter right now,” said Michelle Clements, Northwoods Animal Shelter Facility Manager.

Clements says as people return to work and school, there is a void left with animal care.

“Some of the problems right now I believe are with COVID, that people are returning animals nationwide,” Clements.

The shelter was forced to cancel four fundraising events last year, but is finally able to offer its annual Italian dinner. There will be silent auction items for bidding, including a signed football from the Green Bay Packers.

The dinner is Wednesday, September 29 from 4 p.m. CT to 7 p.m. CT at the Iron River Country Club.

“Our community is so awesome. They’re so giving when it comes to events,” Patty Cain, Northwoods Animal Shelter Fundraising Coordinator. “You cannot go wrong in Iron County when you need support.”

Tickets are $13 for adults, and $9 for kids. Tickets can be purchased online, at the shelter, or at the door the night of the event.

To help combat overcrowding, the shelter is having a Bissell event from October 4 to October 10, which features a discount on adoption fees.

“Adoption fees are normally 150 dollars and 200 for puppies, which includes your spay neuter, your vaccinations, your rabies, and a microchip,” Clements said.

During the event, adoption fees will only be $25, saving perspective pet owners hundreds of dollars.

