Front Street Book Fair coming to Marquette this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

A book fair is coming to Marquette this weekend.

The fair is a partnership between Peter White Public Library and the American Association of University Women.

The fair runs Friday and Saturday at the Library and First Presbyterian Church.

Authors will sign books Saturday at Snowbound Books.

Neighboring restaurants Landmark Inn and Steinhaus will also be involved in the event.

The book fair is free to the public.

