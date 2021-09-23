Advertisement

Front Street Book Fair coming to Marquette this weekend

The event is organized by the Peter White Public Library and the American Association of University Women.
Peter White Public Library
Peter White Public Library(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

A book fair is coming to Marquette this weekend.

The fair is a partnership between Peter White Public Library and the American Association of University Women.

The fair runs Friday and Saturday at the Library and First Presbyterian Church.

Authors will sign books Saturday at Snowbound Books.

Neighboring restaurants Landmark Inn and Steinhaus will also be involved in the event.

The book fair is free to the public.

