Finlandia Men’s Soccer falls to Illinois Tech

Lions squander 2-0 lead
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO, Illi. (WLUC) - It was a heartbreaker as the Finlandia University men’s soccer team (3-6) lost 3-2 to Illinois Tech (4-5), Wednesday night at Stuart Field.

Finlandia and Illinois Tech each had several good opportunities in the first 25 minutes.  With about 18 minutes to play in the first half, freshman Sabur Abudu scored off a pass from freshman Hasani Edgar.

At the 51:42 mark, junior Mohamed Koroma scored off a pass from Abudu to make it 2-0.  The Scarlet Hawks scored twice in a 28 second span to make it 2-2.

Illinois Tech scored with 11:53 left in the game to go up 3-2.  The Lions had two shots that just missed in the last 10 minutes.

Finlandia had eight shots with five on goal, one corner kick and was called for 16 fouls.  Freshman Hunter Ross finished with eight saves.

Illinois Tech had 14 shots with 11 on goal, eight corner kicks and was called for 12 fouls.

Finlandia remains on the road, Tuesday, Sept. 28, taking on Illinois College.  The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. CST

