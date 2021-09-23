Advertisement

Escanaba Eskymos host community event in Ludington Park

Escanaba High School marching band and color guard.
Escanaba High School marching band and color guard.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba High School is celebrating homecoming this week.

Thursday night in Ludington Park, the school gathered for a community gathering. Instead of the annual parade and float decorating, the school hosted a night of games, food a music from the marching band.

“It gives us more of an opportunity for the community to meet the people and the class. Rather than before, the floats, you’d see the class walk through and that would be it,” said Matthew Kaven, a junior at Escanaba High School.

Bobaloon’s served dinner and various clubs offered different activities like face painting and coloring an Eskymo sign.

All week the classes at Escanaba High School have been competing in events for points.

“All your points get totaled up towards this little brown jug. It’s bragging rights, basically,” said Braden Beauchamp, a senior at Escanaba High School.

Escanaba will play Kingsford tomorrow night for its homecoming game, followed by a homecoming dance on Saturday.

