Domestic Violence training comes to U.P.

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - In Dickinson County, one organization is educating the public ahead of domestic violence awareness month in October.

“Caring House” is an emergency shelter for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and children.

The organization hosted over 100 people for an informational training session with social work agencies and police departments. The free training session was funded by a D.T.E. grant. Today’s speaker is an expert on abusive behavior.

“We have seen whether the batterer is male or female, they have learned great ways of manipulation. And many times, you’re going to hear ‘oh it could not be him, he’s a nicest guy, I really enjoy him’,” said Cheryl O’Neil, Caring House Executive Director.

She says if you, or a loved one feels unsafe, call the 24-hour hotline at (906)-774-1112 to get help.

