DNR again postpones full reopening of some facilities
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Department of Natural Resources customer service centers and certain field offices will remain on a three-days-per-week open to the public schedule – Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – until at least Oct. 31.
The three-day schedule for these facilities has been in place since July 20. The offices had been set to reopen to the public five days a week after Labor Day, prior to new coronavirus advisories and recommendations.
The date for full reopening of these facilities has been postponed, with coronavirus developments, from Sept. 7 to Oct. 4 to now, at least Oct. 31.
The affected customer service centers include:
- Baraga
- Bay City,
- Cadillac
- Detroit
- Escanaba
- Gaylord
- Lansing
- Marquette
- Newberry
- Plainwell
- Roscommon
- Sault Ste. Marie
- Traverse City
These DNR offices sell hunting and fishing licenses and fuelwood permits and answer questions about hunting and fishing regulations, trails and many other outdoor recreation topics. Residents and visitors frequently stop at these locations while traveling throughout Michigan.
Find the location nearest you on this map of DNR customer service centers.
Fuelwood cutting permits, provided at DNR customer service centers, are free and downloadable for this season.
Additional open dates, information
- Headquarters buildings at Michigan state parks and recreation areas and state-managed harbors are open.
- Michigan History Center museums and historic sites vary by location. The Michigan Iron Industry Museum in Negaunee is open Wednesday-Sunday (9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.), while the flagship Michigan History Museum in Lansing is open for weekend hours (Fridays/Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 5 p.m.) and by appointment for groups Monday through Thursday. The Mann House and Tawas Point Lighthouse are closed for the 2021 season.
- The Archives of Michigan is open by appointment Monday-Friday (1 to 5 p.m.) and Saturdays (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Staff continues to also provide reference services by phone and email.
- The State of Michigan has adopted a mask mandate for the Michigan Library and Historical Center building, which is home to the Michigan History Museum and the Archives of Michigan. All visitors must wear masks when in these spaces.
- On Belle Isle in Detroit, the Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory is now open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. The Belle Isle Aquarium (operated by the Belle Isle Conservancy) is open to the public 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. The casino and Flynn Pavilion are open for rentals. Please contact the Belle Isle administration office at 313-821-9844.
- All DNR shooting ranges are open. Check each range’s webpage for dates and hours of operation.
- The Outdoor Adventure Center in Detroit is closed through Thursday, Sept. 30 for annual maintenance, upgrades and repair. It will reopen Friday, Oct. 1.
- Check for information on DNR fish hatcheries and weirs.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.