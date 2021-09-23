DNR again postpones full reopening of some facilities

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Department of Natural Resources customer service centers and certain field offices will remain on a three-days-per-week open to the public schedule – Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – until at least Oct. 31.

The three-day schedule for these facilities has been in place since July 20. The offices had been set to reopen to the public five days a week after Labor Day, prior to new coronavirus advisories and recommendations.

The date for full reopening of these facilities has been postponed, with coronavirus developments, from Sept. 7 to Oct. 4 to now, at least Oct. 31.

The affected customer service centers include:

Baraga

Bay City,

Cadillac

Detroit

Escanaba

Gaylord

Lansing

Marquette

Newberry

Plainwell

Roscommon

Sault Ste. Marie

Traverse City

These DNR offices sell hunting and fishing licenses and fuelwood permits and answer questions about hunting and fishing regulations, trails and many other outdoor recreation topics. Residents and visitors frequently stop at these locations while traveling throughout Michigan.

Find the location nearest you on this map of DNR customer service centers .

Fuelwood cutting permits, provided at DNR customer service centers, are free and downloadable for this season.

Additional open dates, information

