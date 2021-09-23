Advertisement

COVID hospitalizations average $75,000

By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Contracting COVID-19 can cost you a lot.

Nonprofit group Fair Health released its new analysis of insurance claims and found the average bill for COVID patients in the hospital is about $75,000.

The number jumps tremendously if there are any complexities – use of ventilators or days in an intensive care unit. Those cases cost four times more, averaging more than $300,000.

The nonprofit found even if you are not admitted into the hospital, you could pay hundreds of dollars or more to cover things like lab work, radiology and cardiography procedures.

According to Fair Health, patients with insurance pay an average of about $1,000 for that sort of visit, while uninsured patients frequently pay more than $2,500.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of Aaron McGeorge, of Marquette Township.
Search ongoing for missing Marquette Township man near Hogback Mountain
The bridge traffic backups often reach through the entire town of Hancock. This photo was taken...
Frustration grows over traffic backups in Houghton/Hancock
Missing man in Marquette Township, MI
Search continues for missing Marquette Township man near Hogback Mountain
FBI logo and police lights background.
UPDATE: Arrest made in case involving explosive devices left in Sault Ste. Marie, downstate
Schools and coronavirus.
Engadine High School starts virtual classes for students

Latest News

As thousands of migrants wait in a makeshift camp under the Del Rio international bridge to get...
Migrant camp along Texas border shrinks as removals ramp up
(UPHS-Marquette photo)
40th annual U.P. EMS Conference goes virtual, sees decline in participants
Hundreds of signs with positive messages can be seen around Lee's Summit, Mo.
Street signs with positive messages help lift town’s spirits
FdL Officer Joseph Kurer
Fond du Lac Police Officer dies from COVID-19 complications
Late Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration signed off on extra shots of the Pfizer...
CDC advisers to decide on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots