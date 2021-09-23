Chilly Thursday morning, frosty for some, then autumn showers east in the afternoon

A low pressure system from the Ohio River Valley progresses northward and brings rain shower chances to the Eastern U.P. Thursday midday, then spreading westward towards the central counties into the evening.

Rain chances continue Friday and Saturday as a low pressure system sweeps in from the Canadian Prairies.

Showers diminish Saturday afternoon as high pressure rebuilds and keeps skies mostly clear Sunday and into Monday.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies west and increasing clouds east with a chance of showers by midday; showers in the Central U.P. into the evening; cool and breezy with north winds 10-15 gusting over 25 mph at times

>Highs: 50s to Lower 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain beginning west in the afternoon then east into the evening; mild

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers early; cooler

>Highs: 60

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 70

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and cooler

>Highs: 60

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 60s

