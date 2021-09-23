Advertisement

Chilly Thursday morning, frosty for some, then autumn showers east in the afternoon

Mostly clear skies Thursday a.m. with lows in the 30s-40s -- coldest in the western interior with patchy frost possible.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A low pressure system from the Ohio River Valley progresses northward and brings rain shower chances to the Eastern U.P. Thursday midday, then spreading westward towards the central counties into the evening.

Rain chances continue Friday and Saturday as a low pressure system sweeps in from the Canadian Prairies.

Showers diminish Saturday afternoon as high pressure rebuilds and keeps skies mostly clear Sunday and into Monday.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies west and increasing clouds east with a chance of showers by midday; showers in the Central U.P. into the evening; cool and breezy with north winds 10-15 gusting over 25 mph at times

>Highs: 50s to Lower 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain beginning west in the afternoon then east into the evening; mild

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers early; cooler

>Highs: 60

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 70

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and cooler

>Highs: 60

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 60s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of Aaron McGeorge, of Marquette Township.
Search ongoing for missing Marquette Township man near Hogback Mountain
FBI logo and police lights background.
UPDATE: Arrest made in case involving explosive devices left in Sault Ste. Marie, downstate
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Thomas Leonard Szafran and his truck.
UPDATE: Body of missing AuTrain man found in Seney area
The MAPS Board of Education addresses teachers, parents, and community members.
MAPS board approves updates to COVID-19 policy

Latest News

fall
A cool start to fall
Chance of overnight light showers, then clearing for more sunshine Wednesday afternoon with...
Cool, refreshing start to fall Wednesday in the U.P.
showers
Lingering light showers behind front
Chance of scattered, few t-storms through Tuesday morning with brief heavy downpours, strong...
Stormy periods overnight then diminishing west-to-east Tuesday morning