Boy Band Review coming to Calumet Theatre

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Live music returns to the Calumet Theatre this weekend.

Boy Band Review is set to play this Saturday, September 25.

The high-energy cover band will play hits from 90s favorites like the Backstreet Boys, NSYNC and more recent bands like One Direction.

Tickets are sold at a flat rate of $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Additionally, the box office will be opening at 5:00 p.m. for in-person ticket sales on the day of the event.

The theatre staff says it is thrilled to invite the community inside for the first live entertainment in over a year.

“We open doors at 7:00 p.m.,” said Calumet Theatre Marketing Director Bethany Jones. “[For] members, we always open at 6:45 p.m. So, any members please join us early and we’ll be able to seat you, have priority seating for our members. Then, doors open to the general public at 7:00 p.m. and the show is set to start at 7:30 p.m.”

The Calumet Theatre reminds visitors that it is following current CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.