Boy Band Review coming to Calumet Theatre

Playing 90′s favorites for you to relive the good ol’ days.
The Calumet Theatre is ready to come back to life this Saturday, September 25 with the...
The Calumet Theatre is ready to come back to life this Saturday, September 25 with the high-energy cover band Boy Band Review.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Live music returns to the Calumet Theatre this weekend.

Boy Band Review is set to play this Saturday, September 25.

The high-energy cover band will play hits from 90s favorites like the Backstreet Boys, NSYNC and more recent bands like One Direction.

Tickets are sold at a flat rate of $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Additionally, the box office will be opening at 5:00 p.m. for in-person ticket sales on the day of the event.

The theatre staff says it is thrilled to invite the community inside for the first live entertainment in over a year.

“We open doors at 7:00 p.m.,” said Calumet Theatre Marketing Director Bethany Jones. “[For] members, we always open at 6:45 p.m. So, any members please join us early and we’ll be able to seat you, have priority seating for our members. Then, doors open to the general public at 7:00 p.m. and the show is set to start at 7:30 p.m.”

The Calumet Theatre reminds visitors that it is following current CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19.

