Body of missing Marquette Township man found near Hogback Mountain

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The body of 40-year-old Aaron McGeorge was found Thursday on the east side of County Road 550, north of Sugarloaf Mountain, 200 yards from where his truck was located Tuesday.

The body was found around 11:30 a.m. by a Blackhawk Medivac Helicopter from the Wisconsin Air National Guard according to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators believe McGeorge died of injuries after falling off a rock bluff. The Marquette County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, September 24.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Department said that the search was difficult because the area is a highly recreated area, it has rugged terrain, there was no cell phone service, McGeorge did not have a device that could be tracked, and he did not tell anyone where he was going.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages the public to utilize the buddy system and to let someone know your itinerary when traveling in the woods and on the water.

Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Marquette County Search and Rescue, Alger County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, Michigan State Police K9 Units, Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, US Coast Guard, Wisconsin Air National Guard, and Marquette Township EMS all assisted with the search.

