Blood donations critically needed in Upper Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP Regional Blood Center is still experiencing a CRITICAL NEED for A Positive, A Negative, O Negative and B Negative blood types.

The UP Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock and Escanaba and is the primary supplier of blood to 13 U.P. hospitals. Please visit our Facebook page or website for center details and blood drive locations.

For hours and scheduling please call:

Marquette at 906-449-1450

Hancock at 906-483-1392

Escanaba at 906-786-8420.

