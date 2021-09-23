Advertisement

Blood donations critically needed in Upper Michigan

Blood donations graphic.
Blood donations graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP Regional Blood Center is still experiencing a CRITICAL NEED for A Positive, A Negative, O Negative and B Negative blood types.

The UP Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock and Escanaba and is the primary supplier of blood to 13 U.P. hospitals. Please visit our Facebook page or website for center details and blood drive locations.

For hours and scheduling please call:

  • Marquette at 906-449-1450
  • Hancock at 906-483-1392
  • Escanaba at 906-786-8420.

