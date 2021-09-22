Advertisement

US-2 Wilson Creek bridge maintenance project in Menominee County delayed

Construction will now begin Sept. 27
Wilson Creek bridge work.
Wilson Creek bridge work.(MDOT/MiDrive)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -The beginning of work on the US-2 bridge over Wilson Creek has been delayed until Monday, Sept. 27. according to a Wednesday press release from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

MDOT is investing about $92,000 to repair the US-2 bridge over Wilson Creek near Powers in Menominee County. Work includes repairs to a bridge approach retaining wall.

The project was originally planned to start Sept. 23.

One alternating lane will be open via temporary traffic signals while work occurs during the day. Both lanes will be open at night and the signals will be flashing yellow. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of this project.

The work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.

