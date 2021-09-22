UP 200 Dryland Dash to return in October

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP 200 Dryland Dash is making its return next month.

For the fifth year, mushers will compete with teams of one, two, four, or six dogs on foot or will be pulled on carts, bikes, or scooters through one and two-mile courses.

Participants will compete both days of the two-day event. Competitors’ times for both days will be combined. At the end, winners from each race will split a $2,000 purse.

After no event last year, the Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Association’s president, Darlene Walch, is thrilled to have it back.

“Some of events were held last year very cautiously,” said Walch. “Some of them had limits as to how many people could compete. Most of our mushers are pretty excited to be getting back on the trails and on their race circuit.”

The Dryland Dash is October 9th and October 10th, with each day beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Negaunee Township Hall recreation area.

