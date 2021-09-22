Advertisement

Traffic change at M-28 Au Train River bridge set for Sept. 28

The project completion date this year has been pushed from September until mid-November.
The Michigan Department of Transportation is making repairs to the M-28 bridge over the Au Train River in Alger County.
The Michigan Department of Transportation is making repairs to the M-28 bridge over the Au Train River in Alger County.(Google/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The traffic configuration at the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) project to repair the M-28 bridge over the Au Train River in Alger County is expected to change Sept. 28.

Currently, the westbound lane is closed. Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 28, the eastbound lane on the bridge will be closed and the westbound lane will reopen with one alternating lane of traffic via temporary traffic signals.

A 12-foot width restriction is in place for the duration of this project.

MDOT is investing about $1.6 million to repair the bridge. The project includes replacing expansion joints, bearings, and other bridge components; substructure repair; deck patching; epoxy overlay; partial painting; and pavement markings.

Bridge repairs had initially been scheduled to finish in early September. A significant amount of work was added to the contract, including additional structural steel repair and replacement, and concrete pier work. This has pushed the new tentative interim completion date, when the bridge will reopen to two lanes of traffic, to mid-November.

The final project completion date, Oct. 1, 2022, will allow for fall dune grass planting and the epoxy overlay.

