Tigers prevent White Sox from clinching A.L. Central

Victor Reyes has four base hits
Detroit Tigers' Daz Cameron scores behind Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal during the...
Detroit Tigers' Daz Cameron scores behind Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Akil Baddoo and Victor Reyes drove in two runs apiece and the Detroit Tigers stalled the Chicago White Sox’s drive for the AL Central title with a 5-3 victory. The magic number for the White Sox to clinch the division remained at two games. Reyes had four of Detroit’s 16 hits. Daz Cameron reached base four times and scored two runs for the Tigers, who have won the first two games of the three-game series. The White Sox have lost five of their last seven games.

