Search continues for missing Marquette Township man near Hogback Mountain

The search continues today for Aaron Royal McGeorge.

Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Captain Steve Kangas says troopers and deputies are using all available search methods to find the missing man.

His pickup truck was found yesterday morning on Marquette County Road 550.

“Right now we have Hogback Mountain grid off a search pattern,” says Kangas. “We’re using foot patrol with search and rescue, we’re using drones, we have air support out of Traverse City and currently we’re utilizing six canines: three from the Michigan State Police, two from Marquette County and one from Alger County Sheriff’s Office.”

Captain Kangas says that a large team is currently patrolling the mountain and its surrounding area for any sign of the man.

“We try to keep at least twenty-five to twenty-seven people in the woods that are searching continuously.”

While the search continues, there are currently no leads on his whereabouts. However, Kangas remains hopeful.

“We don’t have any indication that he’s here right now so, but we’re gonna continue searching. That doesn’t mean that we won’t find something.”

Troopers and authorities will continue their search and will limit access to Hogback until at least Friday.

In the meantime, authorities ask anybody with information on McGeorge to call the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office or 911.

