NMU-AAUP plans for contract ratification vote next week

FILE. NMU-AAUP logo.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Union professors at Northern Michigan University are planning for a contract ratification vote next week.

According to NMU’s American Association of University Professors (AAUP) president, Dwight Brady, a complete tentative agreement has been sent out to the membership.

Members will have a Zoom meeting Sept. 23, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to allow them to voice any concerns and have any questions they might have.

A ratification vote is scheduled for Sept. 28 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at NMU’s Jamrich building, room 1100.

“If a majority of union members vote to ratify the contract, the NMU Board of Trustees will vote on it during their upcoming meetings starting on September 30th,” Brady said in an email.

TV6 will continue to follow the union vote and board decisions.

Read a previous story here.

