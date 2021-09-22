New Lume Cannabis store opens in Christmas

CHRISTMAS, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, Lume Cannabis opened its 24th store in Christmas.

The shop sells a variety of recreational cannabis, including chocolate, concentrates, and CBD products. Though medical marijuana is not directly sold, medical patients will get discounts on some products.

During the first opening Wednesday morning, the first 100 customers inside the shop were given goodie bags.

Lume’s Store Launch Manager, Nathaniel Adkins, says they are ready to provide the Christmas community with jobs and product.

“Our mission is to provide the same quality and the same experience to every person that comes into a Lume store,” says Adkins. “Whatever door they walk in that is Lume, the same personalities, the same product, and really just the same quality throughout the whole state.”

The Christmas Lume store will be open Monday-Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

