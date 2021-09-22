Negaunee High School students help distribute 15,000 pounds of food

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Negaunee High School Wednesday were helping those in need in their community. The students and some staff from the school helped distribute 15,000 pounds of food.

The food comes from Feeding America West Michigan. Cars lined up as the students prepared packs of non-perishable foods and fresh produce including grapes and strawberries. For school administrators, it’s a way to teach the students about being part of the community.

“We always try to emphasize to our kids the importance of being good students but also just being good people and giving back to your community and, as I was telling them earlier, we’re very fortunate that we live in a community that values education so much and supports our students to much and so it’s nice to be able to give back to the community and support them as well,” said NHS Principal, Andrew Brunette.

Food insecurity affects 1 in 8 people in West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. The next mobile food pantry in the U.P. is scheduled for September 29 in Manistique.

