Marquette man to photograph 1,000th consecutive sunrise this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man is about to achieve a major milestone on a project he’s been working on every day for more than two years.

On January 1, 2019, Bugsy Sailor decided to wake up each morning and take a picture of the sunrise. He continued capturing sunrises through 2020 and 2021. This Sunday, September 26, he will take his 1,000th sunrise photo.

Sailor says taking time to watch the sun rise is a perfect way to prepare for the day ahead.

“I seek nature and seek the sunrise before opening any emails, before having a cup of coffee, before doing any tasks for the day,” said Sailor. “I think it’s a great way to reset from the weight and stresses that life puts on all of us and to start each day anew.”

Sailor will photograph his thousandth sunrise on Mackinac Island. He will be selling limited edition prints in celebration of the milestone.

Sailor’s entire Sunrise Gallery is on display at Upper Peninsula Supply Co. on West Washington Street. Sunrise prints are available for purchase, as well as other sunrise merchandise.

Sailor also encourages others to take a pledge to watch more sunrises this year than last year. You can get a copy of the pledge at Upper Peninsula Supply Co. or online at watchmoresunrises.com.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.