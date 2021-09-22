Advertisement

Marquette County gun shops react to ammunition shortage

One store says people are traveling all over the country just to find some ammo
Stores across the country, including some in the U.P., are going through an ammunition shortage
Stores across the country, including some in the U.P., are going through an ammunition shortage
By Matt Price
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - There continues to be an ammunition shortage for gun shops across the country, including some here in the Upper Peninsula.

At the Lake Michigan Armory in Chocolay Township, the store has guns and anything else needed for hunting. However, there is a low amount of ammunition. Store Manager Scott Shimon says his ammo supply is very low, and some customers are traveling all over just to find some.

“I have people from Iowa, Indiana, and all around the country coming in, asking for ammo,” said Shimon. “They’re basically traveling just buying ammo anywhere.”

Shimon says the factories have the supply. But, he says people have been mostly purchasing the products online once they are available, which he says is affecting local stores and hunters.

“I have a customer at least every day that comes into our shop and just can’t believe that we don’t have a common .30-06 or a .30-.30 ammo on the shelf,” he said.

The story is a little similar at Wilderness Sports in Ishpeming.

While supply on rifles and shotguns are good and ammo for other products is slowly coming in daily, Sales Manager Ryan Pizziola says customers may make adjustments to what they put in their weapons.

“There’s a lot of stuff out there that we will not probably receive,” Pizziola explained. “So, people are having to make a few changes as far as calibers and shot for their shotguns and weights for their hunting rifles.”

Pizziola says there are multiple factors that have played a role in the situation, including a lead shortage.

“Most of the ammo manufacturers actually use used lead from car batteries,” he stated. “With the Coronavirus, the lack of people driving, and two mild winters, the recycled lead is not available for ammunition.”

Both stores advise customers to be patient and to call or walk in to see if they have any kinds of ammo in stock.

