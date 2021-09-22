Marquette County Board approves 2040 Master Plan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday the Marquette County Board approved the Marquette County 2040 Master Plan. It’s been in the works since 2016.

The master plan includes 10 goals and 100 strategies to guide the county into the year 2040. Housing, education and recreation are among the goals. The process included public input and meetings with each of the 22 local units of government within the county.

“For a county master plan, since we don’t administer zoning, we can look at more overarching community goals and with those goals we really had a lot of community input in the process so we have a vision statement for what we want Marquette County to be like in the year 2040,” said Thyra Karlstrom, Marquette County Manager of Planning.

Also during the meeting, a group of concerned parents took to public comment to voice their disapproval of the County Health Department’s mask mandate for students in grades Pre-K-6. Members of the County Board directed them to attend the upcoming Marquette County Health Department meeting next Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.