How to color tour the Keweenaw

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Color tours through the Keweenaw are gaining popularity with more leaves changing. With that – you may find yourself heading north to get a good look.

One of the first things you will see on your way is a sign for Swedetown in Calumet.

During the spring, and fall and summer, it’s a great place for mountain biking and hiking,” said Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Burea Executive Director Brad Barnett. “So they have miles of trails that you can explore.”

After a good time in Swedetown, you may want to take a breather in Calumet before heading further north.

“There’s the Calumet Theatre that you can take a walking tour of. You can enjoy the architecture, the history, churches to explore, it’s really cool,” added Barnett.

Heading more north to Lac La Belle – Mount Bohemia is offering 15$ pre-order lift tickets for seeing colors.

“See the fall colors from a totally different perspective,” said Barnett. “You don’t have to hike up these mountains, you can do it from a chair.”

Once you’ve made it all the way to Copper Harbor and have seen a few colors you may want to rest.

The Minnetonka Resort is open and has lodging options in a convenient location.

“We’ve got thirteen cottages here on the premises, we’ve also got a large gift center, five motel rooms, and we also have a wellness center next door,” said Minnetonka Resort Co-Owner Johanna Davis.

Just down the road from Minnetonka is Brockway Mountain, another showstopper fall color viewing area. There’s an 8.8-mile road that goes up and down the mountain and takes you more than 1,300 feet in the air.

“Brockway Mountain is phenomenal, that’s one of our top then wonders in Michigan,” said Davis. “Hunter’s Point Park is another favorite, Esteban Pines, that’s a wonderful nature sanctuary to go hike.”

These are just a few options for fall color viewing. Check out the Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau’s top picks for more fall color tour ideas.

