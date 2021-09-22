Fundraiser for Kambria Grenfell’s family

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Grenfell family is originally from Escanaba and now live in Wisconsin. Kambria Grenfell was diagnosed with DIPG last December and passed away last weekend at ten years old.

Escanaba High School’s graduating class of 2004 is now putting together a fundraiser to help the Grenfell family. Funds will be used however the family sees fit.

“It’s such an amazing story that with Kambria going through essentially the worst of times but while going through those terrible times, always thinking of others. We wanted to essentially build off of that,” said Tim Racicot, one of Kambria’s parents’ high school classmates.

If you would like to support the fundraiser, click here.

There will be a funeral procession this Saturday at Bethany Lutheran Church in Escanaba.

