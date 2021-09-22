Advertisement

Fundraiser for Kambria Grenfell’s family

Kambria Grenfell passed away last weekend.
Kambria Grenfell.
Kambria Grenfell.(Kam's Krew)
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Grenfell family is originally from Escanaba and now live in Wisconsin. Kambria Grenfell was diagnosed with DIPG last December and passed away last weekend at ten years old.

Escanaba High School’s graduating class of 2004 is now putting together a fundraiser to help the Grenfell family. Funds will be used however the family sees fit.

“It’s such an amazing story that with Kambria going through essentially the worst of times but while going through those terrible times, always thinking of others. We wanted to essentially build off of that,” said Tim Racicot, one of Kambria’s parents’ high school classmates.

If you would like to support the fundraiser, click here.

There will be a funeral procession this Saturday at Bethany Lutheran Church in Escanaba.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of Aaron McGeorge, of Marquette Township.
Search ongoing for missing Marquette Township man near Hogback Mountain
FBI logo and police lights background.
UPDATE: Arrest made in case involving explosive devices left in Sault Ste. Marie, downstate
Thomas Leonard Szafran and his truck.
UPDATE: Body of missing AuTrain man found in Seney area
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The MAPS Board of Education addresses teachers, parents, and community members.
MAPS board approves updates to COVID-19 policy

Latest News

One major attraction is marching bands and cheer squads from across the area come to perform
Annual community fundraiser event returns to Dickinson County
One attraction will be a craft fair in the outdoor amphiteater
First ever fall fest this Saturday at Lake Antoine
Students and staff from NHS distributing food from Feeding America West Michigan
Negaunee High School students help distribute 15,000 pounds of food
Some of the cats available for adoption.
Caturday sale this Saturday at Delta Animal Shelter