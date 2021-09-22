Advertisement

Frosty Treats in Marquette closes for season

By Mary Leaf
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Frosty Treats in Marquette is served its last scoops of ice cream for the summer Wednesday night.

The ice cream shop on Third Street is closing for the season after Wednesday, which was the first day of Fall.

A new treat was very popular this summer among customers. The Haddie, designed by an employee, had chocolate ice cream, caramel, nuts, and hot fudge.

Frosty Treats Co-owner, Jim Conlin, says business remained steady since the March 15th opening.

“It’s bittersweet,” says Conlin. “Just like any small business, it’s a grind. Late nights, early mornings, and long days in between. We certainly had an exciting summer, a busy summer.”

Though frozen treats will be unavailable for the cold winter months, Frosty Treats owners look forward to re-opening next spring.

