First ever fall fest this Saturday at Lake Antoine

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - This Saturday, the Lake Antoine Park Partners is hosting a new event. The group was established four years ago with the purpose to maintain the park’s community relevance.

“This year we thought, especially with the pandemic and everything, people need somewhere to go, something fun to do. I know a lot of groups are doing that this year too,” said Allison Lucier, Lake Antoine Park Partners President Chairperson.

Events like fall fest have been in planning for years, and the park will continue to grow its programming. Lucier says the community requested a fall fest.

“It takes a village to run anything, and our group is made up of nine people, but we have awesome community outreach and community members love this park and want to make it better,” Lucier said.

The Fall Fest will have all outdoor events including bounce houses, a craft fair on the stage, and a RC car race provided by the rec center. All proceeds for the event go toward new projects.

“Improving the kayak launch that we had recently installed here at the park,” Lucier said. “Possibly some more tot lots for kids to play on, we have a newer one over by the beach area. We are hoping to get another one in the next few years.”

The group says ongoing improvements to the campground will boost attendance to events. The county hopes the campgrounds will be ready to be open by Memorial Day.

“We’re trying to draw in more community members from all over the U.P. to just enjoy what Dickinson County has to offer,” Lucier said.

The event is Saturday, October 2 from 11 a.m. CT until 3 p.m. CT. Admission is $5 per car at the gate, and all are welcome to attend.

