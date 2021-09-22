Finlandia holds on for Men’s Soccer road win

LINCOLN, Illi. (WLUC) - Everyone was on the same page as the Finlandia University men’s soccer team (3-5) beat Lincoln Christian (2-7) 3-2, Tuesday afternoon at Handlin Field.

Finlandia struck early. Nine minutes in, junior Bryson Beck hooked his corner kick into the net to make it 1-0. Lincoln Christian wasted no time as they evened the score about a minute later.

Both the Lions and Red Lions got great saves over the next 22 minutes to keep the game deadlocked. With 12:30 left, freshman Sam Williams found freshman Mohamed Koroma open.

Koroma put the pass into the twine to make it 2-0, FinnU. At the 36:48 mark, Koroma scored on a penalty kick to put it 3-1 at the half.

In the second half, Finlandia and LCU had several good scoring chances. Lincoln Christian pulled to one, 3-2 with 1:45 left. The Lions then controlled the ball to run out the clock.

Finlandia had 28 shots with 15 on goal, five corner kicks and was called for eight fouls. Freshman Hunter Ross finished with eight saves.

Lincoln Christian had 17 shots with 10 on goal, two corner kicks and was called for 12 fouls. Josiah Smith had seven saves.

Finlandia remains on the road, Wednesday, Sept. 22, taking on Illinois Tech. The game is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. CST

