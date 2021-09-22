Engadine High School starts virtual classes for students
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ENGADINE, Mich. (WLUC) - Engadine Consolidated Schools will start virtual at-home instruction for all 9th through 12th-grade students on Wednesday.
The school board voted Tuesday night to immediately move to virtual classes due to the rise of covid-19 in the high school.
According to the Engadine Schools Facebook page, students were sent home with a computer and learning instructions on Tuesday.
All sporting activities have been suspended as well.
The changes will be in effect until October 4th.
This does not impact kindergarten through 8th-grade students.
Masking continues to be optional for them but the district encourages students, staff, and visitors to mask up.
