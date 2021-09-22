Engadine High School starts virtual classes for students

ENGADINE, Mich. (WLUC) - Engadine Consolidated Schools will start virtual at-home instruction for all 9th through 12th-grade students on Wednesday.

The school board voted Tuesday night to immediately move to virtual classes due to the rise of covid-19 in the high school.

According to the Engadine Schools Facebook page, students were sent home with a computer and learning instructions on Tuesday.

All sporting activities have been suspended as well.

The changes will be in effect until October 4th.

This does not impact kindergarten through 8th-grade students.

Masking continues to be optional for them but the district encourages students, staff, and visitors to mask up.

