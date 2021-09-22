Advertisement

Doctors encourage getting flu shot by Halloween

Doctors recommend everyone older than 6 months should get the shot by Halloween, regardless of what flu season is like.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – Now is a good time to get the flu shot, experts say.

Doctors recommend everyone older than 6 months should get the shot by Halloween, regardless of what flu season is like.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website also says that everyone should get the shot by the end of October.

Doctors say this is especially important for young people who are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Unvaccinated people have a greater risk of being infected with both flu and coronavirus at the same time and ending up in the hospital.

