A cool start to fall
High pressure has moved in clearing out clouds for most of the area. Then, an area of low-pressure track just east of the U.P. tomorrow. It will bring some rain showers in the east during the afternoon. On Friday a cold front will move through with showers during the afternoon.
Today: Mostly sunny, cool, and breezy
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
Thursday: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers in the east
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: Low to mid-60s
Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Low to mid-60s
Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds
>Highs: Low to mid-60s
Monday: Mostly sunny and warm
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers
>Highs: Around 60°
