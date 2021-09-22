Advertisement

A cool start to fall

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High pressure has moved in clearing out clouds for most of the area. Then, an area of low-pressure track just east of the U.P. tomorrow. It will bring some rain showers in the east during the afternoon. On Friday a cold front will move through with showers during the afternoon.

Today: Mostly sunny, cool, and breezy

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers in the east

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Low to mid-60s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-60s

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Low to mid-60s

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Around 60°

