Cool, refreshing start to fall Wednesday in the U.P.

High pressure building over Minnesota drives a cool, northerly wind to the U.P. Tuesday night. Drying takes over aloft, but the cool airmass flow over Lake Superior brings an isolated chance of light showers, mainly over the northern counties overnight and into early Wednesday morning.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies into the daytime Wednesday. Then, on Thursday a system from the Ohio River Valley progresses northward and brings rain shower chances to the Eastern U.P.

Rain chances continue Friday and Saturday as a low pressure system sweeps in from the Canadian Prairies.

Wednesday, first day of fall: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a.m. showers esp. over the northern wind belts; cool with north breezes 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 50s to Lower 60s (coolest north)

Thursday: Mostly sunny west and mostly cloudy east with a chance of showers; cool with north breezes 15 to 25 mph

>Highs: 50s

Friday and Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: 60s

Sunday and Monday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 60s to Lower 70s

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers

>Highs: 60s

