Community Foundation of Marquette County awards two major grants during annual celebration

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Community Foundation of Marquette County awarded two major grants at its 2021 Annual Celebration.

The Range Bank Clean Energy grant was accepted by Lake Superior Lifecare and Hospice. It will help non-profit organizations in Marquette County implement energy saving programs.

The other grant, accepted by Marquette Law Enforcement, is from the Jumpstart a Heart program. The program raised over $85 thousand to purchase new AED equipment.

Zosia Eppensteiner, the Community Foundation CEO, says they have much to celebrate this year.

“I’m excited that we get to gather in person, and I’m really excited to see that community support just celebrating that positive outcome of the grants and the difference that we can make in the County. That impact is really important to us,” says Eppensteiner.

Along with the award presentations, celebration attendees enjoyed dinner and a gift basket raffle.

The Community Foundation of Marquette County works to “make life better” in the community by addressing current needs.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.