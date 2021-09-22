Chickadees hosts fashion show

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Community members became models for the night at a fashion show in Houghton.

The clothing store, Chickadees, put the event on at the Continental Bonfire.

All models were customers of the store and got to do a lap around the ballroom – showcasing their looks.

Chickadees paid for the venue and food, allowing for 100% of the proceeds to be donated to Love Inc. of the Copper Country.

“This is the seventh show that we’ve done, we started in 2017. All the ladies are here, we sold out tonight, 140 tickets,” said Micki Sliva, Chickadees owner. “Ladies are enjoying wonderful hors d’oeuvres made by Julie at the Bonfire.”

All attendees got $10 off their next Chickadees purchase.

